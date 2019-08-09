Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|13
|14.96
|N/A
|0.71
|19.40
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 22.19% and 0% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|1.56%
|3.48%
|5.56%
|10.77%
|9%
|14.86%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.54%
|4.08%
|6.78%
|5.9%
|8.03%
For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
Summary
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.
