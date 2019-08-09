Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.96 N/A 0.71 19.40 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 22.19% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03%

For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Summary

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.