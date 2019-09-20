Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|13
|14.26
|N/A
|0.71
|19.40
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.19% and 35.63%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|1.56%
|3.48%
|5.56%
|10.77%
|9%
|14.86%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.43%
|2.43%
|-0.25%
|3.58%
For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
Summary
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.