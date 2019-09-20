Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.26 N/A 0.71 19.40 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.19% and 35.63%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58%

For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Summary

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.