Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

We are contrasting Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.40 N/A 0.71 19.40 Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.39 N/A 6.52 15.04

Table 1 demonstrates Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Northern Trust Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Northern Trust Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Northern Trust Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Northern Trust Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Northern Trust Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Northern Trust Corporation’s average target price is $103.67, while its potential upside is 10.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86% Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24%

For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Northern Trust Corporation

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.