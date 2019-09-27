Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.71 19.40 Federated Investors Inc. 32 1.87 91.98M 2.13 16.32

Table 1 demonstrates Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Federated Investors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Federated Investors Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Federated Investors Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Federated Investors Inc. 284,767,801.86% 25% 14.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Federated Investors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.19% and 91.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86% Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89%

For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Federated Investors Inc. beats Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.