Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

We will be contrasting the differences between Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.87 N/A 0.71 19.40 Athene Holding Ltd. 42 0.60 N/A 7.59 5.39

Table 1 demonstrates Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Athene Holding Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Athene Holding Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Athene Holding Ltd., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Athene Holding Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Athene Holding Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Athene Holding Ltd.’s average target price is $52.5, while its potential upside is 32.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Athene Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 22.19% and 98.1% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59%

For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Athene Holding Ltd.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund on 7 of the 10 factors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.