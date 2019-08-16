Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 15.14 N/A 0.71 19.40 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.62 N/A 0.02 479.47

Demonstrates Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1%

For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.