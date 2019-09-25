Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund N/A 13 19.40 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

The potential upside of the rivals is 198.05%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s competitors.

Dividends

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.