Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund N/A 13 19.40 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 133.44%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s competitors.

Dividends

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.