Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Comparing side by side

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|13
|14.80
|N/A
|0.71
|19.40
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares and 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|1.56%
|3.48%
|5.56%
|10.77%
|9%
|14.86%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.33%
|3.06%
|2.71%
|8.94%
|6.85%
|11.05%
For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
Summary
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.
