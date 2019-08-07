Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Comparing side by side

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.80 N/A 0.71 19.40 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares and 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Summary

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.