Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.66 N/A 0.05 290.96 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.48 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.19% and 42.65%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.93% 2.37% 7.59% 9.56% 5.08% 9.93% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.88% 1.53% 7.32% 14.12% 7.23% 11.69%

For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.