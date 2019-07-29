Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|13
|14.66
|N/A
|0.05
|290.96
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|18.48
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.19% and 42.65%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|0.93%
|2.37%
|7.59%
|9.56%
|5.08%
|9.93%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.88%
|1.53%
|7.32%
|14.12%
|7.23%
|11.69%
For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
