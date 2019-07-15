Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.50 N/A 0.05 290.96 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 145 3.55 N/A 14.34 9.89

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.19% and 59.1% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.93% 2.37% 7.59% 9.56% 5.08% 9.93% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. -2.17% 0.96% -6.37% -14.56% -23.72% -5.15%

For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund on 6 of the 9 factors.