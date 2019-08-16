Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

We are contrasting Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 17.15 N/A 0.65 20.03 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. was less bullish than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Principal Real Estate Income Fund.