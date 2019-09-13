Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|13
|16.40
|N/A
|0.65
|20.03
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|15
|16.52
|N/A
|0.70
|22.06
Demonstrates Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. is presently more affordable than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 24.55%. Comparatively, 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0.77%
|1.95%
|1.58%
|7.55%
|6.42%
|10.46%
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|2.94%
|3.36%
|5.26%
|10.32%
|11.1%
|15.88%
For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 8 of the 7 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.