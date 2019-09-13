Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.40 N/A 0.65 20.03 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.52 N/A 0.70 22.06

Demonstrates Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. is presently more affordable than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 24.55%. Comparatively, 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 8 of the 7 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.