Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

Both Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 17.19 N/A 0.65 20.03 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.60 N/A 0.75 19.49

Table 1 highlights Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares and 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 6 of the 7 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.