Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

Both Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|13
|17.19
|N/A
|0.65
|20.03
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.60
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
Table 1 highlights Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 has Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares and 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0.77%
|1.95%
|1.58%
|7.55%
|6.42%
|10.46%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
Summary
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 6 of the 7 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
