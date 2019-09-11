Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)

We are comparing Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.67 N/A 0.65 20.03 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has stronger performance than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

Summary

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.