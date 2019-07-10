Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.57 N/A -0.10 0.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 31 0.78 N/A 4.76 7.37

Table 1 demonstrates Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Encore Capital Group Inc.’s potential upside is 17.97% and its consensus price target is $40.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares and 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, Encore Capital Group Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 1.1% 2.81% 4.87% 9.48% 3.77% 9.11% Encore Capital Group Inc. 25.16% 21.39% 10.08% 38.78% -21.37% 49.23%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. was less bullish than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.