Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ)

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.65 20.03 Clough Global Equity Fund 12 0.00 N/A 0.88 14.09

Table 1 demonstrates Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Clough Global Equity Fund is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 27.94% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has weaker performance than Clough Global Equity Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats Clough Global Equity Fund.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.