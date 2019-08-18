Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 17.19 N/A 0.65 20.03 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 15.31 N/A 0.33 43.04

Demonstrates Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 7.11% respectively. Competitively, 0.01% are BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has weaker performance than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.