Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

Both Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|13
|16.69
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|15
|4.35
|N/A
|0.85
|18.55
In table 1 we can see Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|4.4%
|2.5%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively Apollo Investment Corporation has an average target price of $14, with potential downside of -14.16%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 46.4% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|1.1%
|2.81%
|4.87%
|9.48%
|3.77%
|9.11%
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|-0.82%
|2.75%
|2.28%
|-2.97%
|-6.44%
|26.53%
For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has weaker performance than Apollo Investment Corporation
Summary
Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.