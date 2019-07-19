Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

Both Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.69 N/A -0.10 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 15 4.35 N/A 0.85 18.55

In table 1 we can see Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 4.4% 2.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Apollo Investment Corporation has an average target price of $14, with potential downside of -14.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 46.4% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 1.1% 2.81% 4.87% 9.48% 3.77% 9.11% Apollo Investment Corporation -0.82% 2.75% 2.28% -2.97% -6.44% 26.53%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has weaker performance than Apollo Investment Corporation

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.