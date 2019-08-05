Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|13
|16.96
|N/A
|0.65
|20.03
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 57.41%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0.77%
|1.95%
|1.58%
|7.55%
|6.42%
|10.46%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-2.93%
|-4.08%
|-9.16%
|-9.44%
|-7.95%
|0%
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
