Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.96 N/A 0.65 20.03 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 57.41%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.