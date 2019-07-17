Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.69 N/A -0.10 0.00 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.48 N/A 0.86 19.66

Table 1 demonstrates Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is $18.25, which is potential 11.01% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 22.35% respectively. Competitively, 11.81% are Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 1.1% 2.81% 4.87% 9.48% 3.77% 9.11% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. -0.99% -2.65% 1.07% 2.48% -1.11% 11.97%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. was less bullish than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.