Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|13
|16.69
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|17
|6.48
|N/A
|0.86
|19.66
Table 1 demonstrates Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is $18.25, which is potential 11.01% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 22.35% respectively. Competitively, 11.81% are Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|1.1%
|2.81%
|4.87%
|9.48%
|3.77%
|9.11%
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|-0.99%
|-2.65%
|1.07%
|2.48%
|-1.11%
|11.97%
For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. was less bullish than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
Summary
Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
