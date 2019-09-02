Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Contrasting side by side

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|13
|16.94
|N/A
|0.65
|20.03
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.87
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
Table 1 demonstrates Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 16.26% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0.77%
|1.95%
|1.58%
|7.55%
|6.42%
|10.46%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
Summary
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
