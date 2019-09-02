Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Contrasting side by side

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.94 N/A 0.65 20.03 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.87 N/A 0.75 19.49

Table 1 demonstrates Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 16.26% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.