Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) Contrasting side by side

Both Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.67 N/A -0.10 0.00 MFS California Municipal Fund 11 12.76 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 1.1% 2.81% 4.87% 9.48% 3.77% 9.11% MFS California Municipal Fund 1.73% 2.35% 6.24% 17.85% 12.33% 17.48%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. was less bullish than MFS California Municipal Fund.