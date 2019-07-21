Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) Contrasting side by side

Both Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|13
|16.67
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|11
|12.76
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|1.1%
|2.81%
|4.87%
|9.48%
|3.77%
|9.11%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|1.73%
|2.35%
|6.24%
|17.85%
|12.33%
|17.48%
For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. was less bullish than MFS California Municipal Fund.
