Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has 21.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. N/A 13 20.03 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

The potential upside of the rivals is 198.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has weaker performance than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s peers beat Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.