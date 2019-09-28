Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) Comparing side by side

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.65 20.03 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.62 20.78

Table 1 highlights Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has 1.36% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund on 4 of the 6 factors.