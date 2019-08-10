Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Comparing side by side

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 17.05 N/A 0.65 20.03 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 13 0.95 N/A 1.27 8.43

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.83 consensus target price and a 45.46% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 0%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. was more bullish than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.