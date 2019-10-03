Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.65 20.03 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 0.00 N/A 0.36 40.38

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 6.68% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has weaker performance than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.