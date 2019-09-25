Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) Comparing side by side

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.76 N/A 0.65 20.03 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.29 N/A 0.14 43.48

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. is presently more affordable than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 37.23%. Comparatively, 0.69% are BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. was less bullish than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.