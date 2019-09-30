Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) Reaches $13.65 Formed H&S; Shorts at Fgl Holdings Ordinary Share (FG) Raised By 5.48%

Fgl Holdings Ordinary Share (NYSE:FG) had an increase of 5.48% in short interest. FG’s SI was 4.97M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.48% from 4.71M shares previously. With 762,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Fgl Holdings Ordinary Share (NYSE:FG)’s short sellers to cover FG’s short positions. The SI to Fgl Holdings Ordinary Share’s float is 3%. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 543,402 shares traded. FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) has declined 8.94% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.94% the S&P500. Some Historical FG News: 16/04/2018 FGL Holdings Announces Proposed Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO BOOSTED IAC, RYAM, ITRI, FG, VRTS IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – FGL HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY $135 MLN OF BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, OTHER USES; 17/04/2018 – FGL Holdings Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 16/04/2018 – FGL HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING PARTLY TO REPAY $135 MLN OF BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND RELATED EXPENSES; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 09/05/2018 – FGL HOLDINGS QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $131 MLN VS $375 MLN; 17/04/2018 – FGL HOLDINGS – NOTES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ISSUED AT AN OFFERING PRICE OF 99.50%

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) formed H&S with $13.24 target or 3.00% below today’s $13.65 share price. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) has $104.94M valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 16,165 shares traded. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 199,494 shares or 10.67% more from 180,267 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na reported 600 shares stake. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs owns 0% invested in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) for 23,073 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) for 6,466 shares. 28,932 are held by Lpl Financial Ltd. Raymond James Fincl Advsr Incorporated holds 0% or 15,439 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF). 508 are held by Citigroup Inc. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) for 11,847 shares. Natl Bank Of America De accumulated 65,379 shares. Css Limited Liability Il reported 1,194 shares.

More notable recent FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is FGL Holdings (FG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FGL Holdings 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “FGL Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Declares Common Stock Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “FGL Holdings (FG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. It also offers reinsurance solutions for life and annuity. It has a 18.54 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through a network of independent marketing organizations and independent agents.