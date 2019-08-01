Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Since Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.65 N/A 0.06 261.09 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.92% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. shares and 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.99% 0.95% 3.91% 5.36% 0.07% 12.54% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.59% -0.08% 0.64% -3.74% -10.31% 3.26%

For the past year Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.