Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)

As Asset Management companies, Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.34 N/A 0.06 261.09 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 46 6.16 N/A 2.88 17.13

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 15.6% 1.6%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s potential downside is -7.82% and its consensus target price is $46.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.92% and 71.9%. Competitively, 0.7% are Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.99% 0.95% 3.91% 5.36% 0.07% 12.54% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.1% -2.13% 14.87% 20.64% 23.51% 23.97%

For the past year Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.