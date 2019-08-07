Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)

As Asset Management businesses, Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.60 N/A 0.63 23.82 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.76 N/A 1.39 11.54

Table 1 demonstrates Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.92% and 11.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23%

For the past year Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.