Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

Both Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|15
|16.78
|N/A
|0.63
|23.82
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.92% and 14.54%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|-0.47%
|2.48%
|5.01%
|8.02%
|3.98%
|16.69%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
For the past year Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
Summary
Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
