Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

Both Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 15 16.78 N/A 0.63 23.82 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.92% and 14.54%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2%

For the past year Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Summary

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.