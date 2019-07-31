Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)

Both Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.65 N/A 0.06 261.09 Evercore Inc. 89 1.72 N/A 7.80 10.90

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Evercore Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Evercore Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 49.5% 19.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.92% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93% of Evercore Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% are Evercore Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.99% 0.95% 3.91% 5.36% 0.07% 12.54% Evercore Inc. -5.24% -9.22% -5.39% 1.14% -20.74% 18.85%

For the past year Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.