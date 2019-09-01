Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Both Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.92 N/A 0.63 23.82 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 46.18 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.92% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. shares and 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8%

For the past year Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.