Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.34 N/A 0.06 261.09 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.46 N/A 0.21 31.75

Table 1 demonstrates Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. WisdomTree Investments Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. is presently more expensive than WisdomTree Investments Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and WisdomTree Investments Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.92% and 72% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.99% 0.95% 3.91% 5.36% 0.07% 12.54% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.83% -11.14% 6.52% -13.21% -42.04% 0.75%

For the past year Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than WisdomTree Investments Inc.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.