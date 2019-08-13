Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.55 N/A 0.63 23.82 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 48 5.84 N/A 3.01 16.82

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Oaktree Capital Group LLC, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a consensus target price of $46, with potential downside of -11.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.92% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% are Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45%

For the past year Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Oaktree Capital Group LLC

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 8 of the 10 factors Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.