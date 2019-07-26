Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has 8.92% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. N/A 14 261.09 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.94 1.67 2.59

The potential upside of the peers is 142.58%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.99% 0.95% 3.91% 5.36% 0.07% 12.54% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s competitors beat Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.