Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.92% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. N/A 15 23.82 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

The potential upside of the rivals is 198.05%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s competitors beat Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.