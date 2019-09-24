Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Comparing side by side

Both Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 15 16.66 N/A 0.63 23.82 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.92% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.42% are First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55%

For the past year Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

Summary

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.