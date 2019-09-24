Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Comparing side by side

Both Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|15
|16.66
|N/A
|0.63
|23.82
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 8.92% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.42% are First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|-0.47%
|2.48%
|5.01%
|8.02%
|3.98%
|16.69%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-0.98%
|1%
|-4.21%
|-0.21%
|-14.02%
|11.55%
For the past year Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
Summary
Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.
