Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.43 N/A 0.06 261.09 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 145 3.51 N/A 14.34 9.89

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.92% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.1% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.99% 0.95% 3.91% 5.36% 0.07% 12.54% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. -2.17% 0.96% -6.37% -14.56% -23.72% -5.15%

For the past year Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.