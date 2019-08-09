Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Contrasting side by side

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.47 N/A 0.63 23.82 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 7.56 N/A 1.98 10.60

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation. Capital Southwest Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Capital Southwest Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Capital Southwest Corporation’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 3.70%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 8.92% and 53.2% respectively. Competitively, 0.7% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.