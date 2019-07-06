Delaware Enhanced Global Divd (DEX) Shareholder Sit Investment Associates Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.22 Million as Stock Rose; Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Increased Position in Dominion Energy (D)

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Divd (DEX) by 66.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 135,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,830 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $656,000, down from 203,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Delaware Enhanced Global Divd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 55,307 shares traded or 1.19% up from the average. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) has declined 17.95% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500.

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 6,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,946 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.49 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold DEX shares while 7 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 4.08 million shares or 14.19% less from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assocs invested in 0% or 177,447 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd holds 33,192 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 85,313 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.03% or 179,711 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 734 shares. Sit Invest Assocs reported 67,830 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Raymond James Svcs Advsr Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 10,037 shares. Moreover, Geode Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability holds 262,334 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Lpl Fincl Limited Com owns 128,523 shares. 12,322 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability. Benjamin F Edwards Com accumulated 465 shares or 0% of the stock.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 9,450 shares to 41,250 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pgim Global Short Duration Hig by 421,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asset Global High Inc (EHI).

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 1,965 shares.