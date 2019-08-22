Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) Holder Saba Capital Management LP Has Cut Position by $4.84 Million; Altavista Wealth Management Increased Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $542,900 as Share Value Declined

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) by 77.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 537,466 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 153,742 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 691,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.31M market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.77. About 46,292 shares traded. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 305 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,696 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, up from 2,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 2.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq-Listed Amazon, Alphabet Won’t Trade Rest of Day at NYSE; 28/03/2018 – Rochester Democr: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 25/04/2018 – INFORMATION REPORTS ON AMAZON MERCHANTS PRIVATE EQUITY INTEREST; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage:; 07/05/2018 – Seller Labs Joins The Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Los Angeles; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 04/04/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD SAID TO HAVE GIVEN NOD TO ENGAGE W/ AMAZON: TOI; 18/04/2018 – Bevite Helps Retailers Fight Amazon with the First Transparent Commercial Blockchain Platform that Eliminates Excess Inventory

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold DEX shares while 7 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 4.08 million shares or 14.19% less from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 262,334 are owned by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd. Saba Capital Management L P, New York-based fund reported 153,742 shares. Bb&T Limited Company has 0% invested in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 14,550 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 33,192 shares. 1607 Cap Prtnrs Limited Company accumulated 0.03% or 59,493 shares. Css Ltd Liability Com Il holds 0.02% or 25,924 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 391,152 shares. Benjamin F Edwards has 465 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rivernorth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.16M shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assoc holds 177,447 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 12,322 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co stated it has 263,031 shares. Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 34,305 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Inc reported 10,037 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank stated it has 734 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) by 915,063 shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $41.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Cr Allctn Inc Tr (BTZ) by 2.17 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Qult Mun F (NXJ).

