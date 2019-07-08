Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO)’s Financial Results Comparing With YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

As Restaurants companies, Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) and YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 11 0.96 N/A 0.44 25.67 YUM! Brands Inc. 99 6.05 N/A 4.02 24.95

Table 1 highlights Del Taco Restaurants Inc. and YUM! Brands Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. YUM! Brands Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Del Taco Restaurants Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Del Taco Restaurants Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Del Taco Restaurants Inc. and YUM! Brands Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 2.1% YUM! Brands Inc. 0.00% -17.9% 31.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.11 shows that Del Taco Restaurants Inc. is 89.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, YUM! Brands Inc. has beta of 0.58 which is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. and YUM! Brands Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 YUM! Brands Inc. 2 2 1 2.20

Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s upside potential is 5.90% at a $14 consensus target price. Meanwhile, YUM! Brands Inc.’s consensus target price is $96.33, while its potential downside is -12.62%. The information presented earlier suggests that Del Taco Restaurants Inc. looks more robust than YUM! Brands Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. and YUM! Brands Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86% and 77.2%. About 1.2% of Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, YUM! Brands Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Del Taco Restaurants Inc. -3.33% 13.2% 10.87% -3.66% -0.09% 13.31% YUM! Brands Inc. -0.13% -1.26% 7.53% 10.63% 20.05% 9.18%

For the past year Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than YUM! Brands Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors YUM! Brands Inc. beats Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of July 27, 2017, it operated 550 restaurants in 15 states. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2017, it had 21,487 KFC units; 16,748 Pizza Hut units; and 6,849 Taco Bell units. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.