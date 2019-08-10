Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Habit Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT)

Both Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) and The Habit Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) are each other’s competitor in the Restaurants industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 11 0.82 N/A 0.44 27.48 The Habit Restaurants Inc. 11 0.57 N/A 0.09 106.38

In table 1 we can see Del Taco Restaurants Inc. and The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Habit Restaurants Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Del Taco Restaurants Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Del Taco Restaurants Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Habit Restaurants Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Del Taco Restaurants Inc. and The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 2.1% The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.24 beta indicates that Del Taco Restaurants Inc. is 76.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. The Habit Restaurants Inc.’s 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, The Habit Restaurants Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. The Habit Restaurants Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. and The Habit Restaurants Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 The Habit Restaurants Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 23.67%. The Habit Restaurants Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15.4 consensus price target and a 62.96% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that The Habit Restaurants Inc. appears more favorable than Del Taco Restaurants Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Del Taco Restaurants Inc. and The Habit Restaurants Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84% and 83.7% respectively. About 3.2% of Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, The Habit Restaurants Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Del Taco Restaurants Inc. -2.02% -3.89% 15.98% 14.88% -5.46% 21.32% The Habit Restaurants Inc. -0.3% -2.44% -8.17% -2.25% -19.35% -4.76%

For the past year Del Taco Restaurants Inc. had bullish trend while The Habit Restaurants Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. beats The Habit Restaurants Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of July 27, 2017, it operated 550 restaurants in 15 states. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc., a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts. As of October 30, 2018, the company had 242 restaurants in California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, as well as 6 international locations. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.