Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) and Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) compete with each other in the Restaurants sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 11 0.93 N/A 0.44 25.67 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 14 0.46 N/A 0.07 208.21

Table 1 highlights Del Taco Restaurants Inc. and Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Del Taco Restaurants Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) and Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 2.1% Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 2.4% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. is 89.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.11. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. has a 0.16 beta and it is 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. and Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 9.03%. Competitively the average target price of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is $25, which is potential 117.77% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. and Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86% and 95.3%. 1.2% are Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 15% of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Del Taco Restaurants Inc. -3.33% 13.2% 10.87% -3.66% -0.09% 13.31% Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 2.5% 12.41% -5.55% -30.42% -41.01% -10.06%

For the past year Del Taco Restaurants Inc. had bullish trend while Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of July 27, 2017, it operated 550 restaurants in 15 states. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brand names. The companyÂ’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer various Caribbean inspired food, and Taco Cabana restaurants offer a selection of Mexican food. As of January 1, 2017, it had 177 company-owned Pollo Tropical restaurants, 166 company-owned Taco Cabana restaurants, and 29 franchised Pollo Tropical restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Panama, Trinidad & Tobago, Guatemala, the Bahamas, Venezuela, and Guyana, as well as 5 franchised Taco Cabana restaurants located in New Mexico, 2 non-traditional Taco Cabana licensed locations on college campuses in Texas, and 1 location in a hospital in Florida. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.