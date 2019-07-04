Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)

As Restaurants businesses, Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 11 0.94 N/A 0.44 25.67 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 50 1.08 N/A 2.93 19.00

Table 1 highlights Del Taco Restaurants Inc. and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Del Taco Restaurants Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 2.1% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 27.7% 9.3%

Risk & Volatility

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. is 89.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.11 beta. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2. Competitively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. has 0.4 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. has an average price target of $14, and a 8.19% upside potential. Competitively Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. has an average price target of $62.75, with potential upside of 59.34%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is looking more favorable than Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Del Taco Restaurants Inc. and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86% and 0% respectively. Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, 0.9% are Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Del Taco Restaurants Inc. -3.33% 13.2% 10.87% -3.66% -0.09% 13.31% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. -3.09% 13.61% 14.24% -5.2% 36.91% 24.78%

For the past year Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of July 27, 2017, it operated 550 restaurants in 15 states. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

Dave & BusterÂ’s Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of Â‘Fun American New GourmetÂ’ entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & BusterÂ’s name. As of January 29, 2017, it owned and operated 92 stores located in 33 states and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.