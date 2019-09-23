Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO) EPS Estimated At $0.14; Last Week Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Hunting PLC (LON:HTG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hunting PLC has GBX 800 highest and GBX 600 lowest target. GBX 637.75’s average target is 33.71% above currents GBX 476.98 stock price. Hunting PLC had 19 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of HTG in report on Friday, July 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 30. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 15 to “Neutral”. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Berenberg. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, May 24. See Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to report $0.14 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 6.67% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. TACO’s profit would be $5.19 million giving it 18.70 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.’s analysts see 7.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 396,091 shares traded. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) has declined 5.46% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical TACO News: 14/03/2018 – DEL TACO RESTAURANTS INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $35.0 MLN TO $38.0 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 23/05/2018 – Other prominent restaurant chains with headquarters in the area include Taco Bell, Del Taco and In-and-Out; 16/03/2018 – Del Taco Ramps Up Michigan Expansion With Existing Franchise Partner; 24/05/2018 – Del Taco Introduces Dessert With a “Churro Spoon”; 03/05/2018 – DEL TACO RESTAURANTS INC QTRLY COMPANY-OPERATED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 2.6%; 14/03/2018 – DEL TACO RESTAURANTS INC QTRLY COMPANY-OPERATED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 2.1%; 03/05/2018 – DEL TACO RESTAURANTS INC – COMPANY ALSO REAFFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 28/03/2018 – Del Taco Serves Up Growth Opportunities at Upcoming Multi-Unit Franchising Conference; 07/03/2018 Millennials Find Growth Opportunities Within the Del Taco Franchise System

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $387.98 million. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. It has a 26.57 P/E ratio. As of July 27, 2017, it operated 550 restaurants in 15 states.

Hunting PLC manufactures, supplies, and distributes products that enable the extraction of gas and oil to upstream gas and oil companies worldwide. The company has market cap of 796.28 million GBP. The firm operates through Well Construction, Well Completion, Well Intervention, and Exploration and Production divisions. It has a 9.45 P/E ratio. The Well Construction segment provides services and products for the drilling phase of gas and oil wells, as well as associated equipment used in the underground construction industry for telecommunication infrastructure build-out.

The stock decreased 3.68% or GBX 18.22 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 476.98. About 44,611 shares traded. Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.