Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO) EPS Estimated At $0.14; Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) Had 2 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dunkin’ Brands has $10200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $84.80’s average target is 5.62% above currents $80.29 stock price. Dunkin’ Brands had 15 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush upgraded Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) on Monday, June 24 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DNKN in report on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. See Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $102.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $77.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $85.0000 Initiates Coverage On

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $68.0000 78.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $92 Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to report $0.14 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 6.67% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. TACO’s profit would be $5.16 million giving it 20.04 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.’s analysts see 7.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 97,695 shares traded. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) has declined 5.46% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical TACO News: 04/05/2018 – Del Taco looks beyond the after-party crowd to feed professional night owls; 14/03/2018 – DEL TACO RESTAURANTS INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.59 TO $0.63; 04/05/2018 – For Del Taco, folks that come to its restaurants in the middle of the night aren’t looking for Dollar Menu deals or small portions; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Management Exits Del Taco Restaurants; 28/03/2018 – Del Taco Serves Up Growth Opportunities at Upcoming Multi-Unit Franchising Conference; 29/05/2018 – Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – Del Taco Continues Southeast Expansion; 03/05/2018 – Del Taco Restaurants 1Q EPS 8c; 14/03/2018 – DEL TACO RESTAURANTS INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESTAURANT CONTRIBUTION MARGIN BETWEEN 19.3% AND 19.8%; 03/05/2018 – DEL TACO RESTAURANTS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 6.8% TO $112.6 MLN

More notable recent Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TACO) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Yum! Brands, Beyond Meat and Del Taco – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Del Taco Expands Morning Offerings With New Breakfast Toasted Wrap – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Yum! Brands draws crowd in first junk trade in years – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Driving A 4x Jump In Beyond Meatâ€™s Revenue By 2020? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $413.19 million. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. It has a 28.48 P/E ratio. As of July 27, 2017, it operated 550 restaurants in 15 states.

Among 3 analysts covering Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Del Taco Restaurants has $15 highest and $13 lowest target. $14’s average target is 24.78% above currents $11.22 stock price. Del Taco Restaurants had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the shares of TACO in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Maxim Group.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.02% or 9,900 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc invested 0.08% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 0.04% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). 4,160 are owned by Alta Mngmt. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors Lp has invested 0.03% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). 3,114 are owned by Fayez Sarofim And Com. Fred Alger holds 0% or 178 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 38,084 shares. 1,200 were reported by American And Management. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 8,855 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 260,749 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability has 47,261 shares. Peapack Gladstone reported 40,663 shares stake. 17,000 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Miracle Mile Ltd Com stated it has 17,371 shares.

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Still Dunkin’ My Money In – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Makes Dunkin'(DNKN) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Restaurant Brands International Stockâ€™s Market Keeps Growing – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.67 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. It has a 29.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $80.29. About 720,050 shares traded or 8.57% up from the average. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – The Kynikos Associates founder reveals shorts on Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Seven New Restaurants In Montgomery, Alabama With Existing Franchisees; 26/04/2018 – Chanos Bet Against Dunkin’ ‘All Wrong,’ Says Dunkin’ Brands CEO (Video); 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A FIVE PERCENT REDUCTION TO G&A EXPENSE IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN AUGUST 2018; 12/03/2018 Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Three New Restaurants In Kansas City, Missouri With New Franchisee Hope And Destiny, Inc; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 22/03/2018 – Mid-market CLOs still on the hook for risk retention